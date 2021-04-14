RUSHVILLE – The Lions picked up win No. 2 on the young golf season with a 181-238 victory over Knightstown on the back nine at Antler Pointe Golf Course.
“Winning golf matches looks good, but we’re better than 181. Anyone who’s played the back nine at Antler Pointe knows how difficult that side is. It was a challenging test for the boys in a pressure situation and highlighted several course management issues that we’ll address during practice. We’ll play several difficult courses this season and If we can end up scoring well on the back nine at Antler, I feel confident we can score well just about anywhere. This was a match we will definitely learn something from moving forward,” Coach Jon Bitner said.
Rushville’s Jacob Carroll was the meet medalist with a 41. Sam Smith was next for the Lions with 45. Caleb Jessup was one stroke back with 46. Jensen Smith finished with 49 and Cordell Fuller had 63.
Scores for the Rushville junior varsity included Landen Conner 52, Jack Laker 57, Logan Tressler 58, Devin Richardson 59 and Jensen Megee 71.
The Lions (2-0) take on Morristown at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Blue Bear Golf Club in Shelbyville.
