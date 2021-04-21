RUSHVILLE - The Lions golf team defeated East Central in match play by the final of 3-2. The win moves the Lions to 4-0 on the season.
Winning in the match play for the Lions were Jacob Carroll, Sam Smith and Jack Laker.
“Win number four. The Lions played a solid East Central team in a different format than what they are used to and still came out on top. Match play is a team game. No individual match is any more (or less) important than any other. It was fun to see the boys play in this type of format,” Coach Jon Bitner said.
“The boys continue to build confidence, but it's important to remain hungry...and humble. We are starting to get into the heart of our season and have difficult tests coming up. We will continue to build on the progress we are making,” Bitner added.
The junior varsity squad (3-1) lost to East Central 4-1. Landon Conner picked up the win for Rushville. The sole match winner for the JV team was Landon Conner.
The Lions are off until Monday when they return to Blue Bear Golf in Shelbyville to face the Golden Bears at 5 p.m.
