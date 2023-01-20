RUSHVILLE – The Lions hosted Shelbyville to round out the regular season. Rushville improved to 16-7 on the year with a 43-30 victory over the Golden Bears.
“We wrestled well tonight and I am excited that we are wrestling so well with sectional only a week away,” Coach Tush said. “Incorporating strategies to earn points, instead of trying to rush pinning combinations, is an area where we have really grown.”
“Tonight’s win accomplishes our goal of going undefeated against all of our surrounding schools: New Castle, Connersville, Greensburg and Shelbyville,” Coach Tush added. “I look forward to a good week of practice leading to a great showing at the sectional.”
Rushville individual results
106 – Zakk Reed – win by pin
113 – Blake Hunt – win by forfeit
120 – Kyle Jacobs – lost by pin
126 – Kian Nash – lost by pin
132 – Tuff Tackett – win 4-3
138 – Pacey Dye – win by pin
145 – Denver Campbell – lost by pin
152 – Trenton Dyer – lost by pin
160 – Quinn Barada – win 14-5
170 – Sam Pavey – win by forfeit
182 – Casey Monroe – lost by pin
195 – Kaleb Amos – win by pin
220 – Jordan Collins – win by pin
285 – Trey Newman – lost by pin
Information provided
