RUSHVILLE – The Lions hosted Shelbyville to round out the regular season. Rushville improved to 16-7 on the year with a 43-30 victory over the Golden Bears.

“We wrestled well tonight and I am excited that we are wrestling so well with sectional only a week away,” Coach Tush said. “Incorporating strategies to earn points, instead of trying to rush pinning combinations, is an area where we have really grown.”

“Tonight’s win accomplishes our goal of going undefeated against all of our surrounding schools: New Castle, Connersville, Greensburg and Shelbyville,” Coach Tush added. “I look forward to a good week of practice leading to a great showing at the sectional.”

Rushville individual results

106 – Zakk Reed – win by pin

113 – Blake Hunt – win by forfeit

120 – Kyle Jacobs – lost by pin

126 – Kian Nash – lost by pin

132 – Tuff Tackett – win 4-3

138 – Pacey Dye – win by pin

145 – Denver Campbell – lost by pin

152 – Trenton Dyer – lost by pin

160 – Quinn Barada – win 14-5

170 – Sam Pavey – win by forfeit

182 – Casey Monroe – lost by pin

195 – Kaleb Amos – win by pin

220 – Jordan Collins – win by pin

285 – Trey Newman – lost by pin

