CONNERSVILLE – The Rushville Lions won their third straight IHSAA boys cross country sectional title this past Saturday at Connersville. The top five teams and top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams qualify for the regional this Saturday at Rushville.
The Lions scored 53 to win the title. Northeastern was a distant second at 80 followed by New Castle 84, Hagerstown 96, Centerville 113, Connersville 139, Franklin County 150, Cambridge City Lincoln 188, Richmond 198, Union County 247, and Knightstown, Seton Catholic, and Tri all incomplete.
New Castle’s Andrew Fewell was the individual sectional champion for the boys with a time of 17:34.
Rushville had five runners in the top 20. Junior Kyle Stanley finished second overall with a time of 17:42. Senior Caleb Krodel came in fifth place with a time of 17:58. Seniors Keith Bacon and Sam Sterrett finished 13th and 14th with times of 18:35 and 18:38. Sophomore Ryan Schindler finished 20th in 18:53. Trenton Dyer and Adam Bousman finished 43rd and 48th with times of 19:58 and 20:17.
“The guys competed very well today. They ran smart races and did exactly what they needed to do in order to win. Winning sectional is always one of the top goals of a season and the guys prepared themselves to do just that. It really is a great accomplishment to win three sectional championships in a row and it is a testament to the commitment and work ethic of our runners. They have put in countless hours and miles preparing for today and all of that work paid off. We are looking forward to next week and the opportunity to advance to the semistate,” Coach Jim Marlatt said.
For the girls, Centerville won the sectional title with 39 followed by Rushville 82, Richmond 99, Hagerstown 107, New Castle 122, Franklin County 154, Union County 156, Northeastern 176, and Cambridge City Lincoln, Connersville, and Knightstown all incomplete.
Centerville senior Emily Tedder won the individual title with a time of 20:56.
RCHS senior Jaeda Miller led the Lady Lions with an eighth place finish with a time of 22:21. Olivia Wehr also finished in the top 20 taking 18th place with a time of 23:42. Sofia Kemple, Abby Herbert, and Maddy Hankins finished 21st, 23rd, and 24th with times of 24:15, 24:47, and 24:53 respectively. Yanitza Norvell and Cyndi Tush came in 28th and 35th with times of 25:24 and 25:51.
“The girls competed well today. A second place finish and a trip to the regional is an excellent accomplishment. This makes the sixth consecutive year that the Lady Lions have finished either first or second in the sectional. These ladies have worked hard all season and battled through injuries to get to this point. We are looking forward to another week of practice and a chance to run well at the regional,” Coach Marlatt added.
