NEW CASTLE – The RCHS cross country teams traveled to New Castle on Tuesday evening to compete in the New Castle Invitational held at Memorial Park.
For the second year in a row, the Lions were the New Castle Invitational champions.The Lions took the team trophy with a score of 21 followed by New Castle 43, Eastern Hancock 72, Cowan 94, Shenandoah 128, and Anderson Prep and Union both incomplete.
The Lions placed five in the top 10. For the second year in a row, junior Kyle Stanley was the individual race winner in a time of 18:24. Four senior runners provided plenty of support for the Lions with Caleb Krodel, Sam Sterrett, Keith Bacon, and Adam Bousman placing second, fourth, seventh, and ninth with times of 18:35, 18:57, 19:05, and 19:17 respectively. Ryan Schindler and Trenton Dyer came in 15th and 21st with times of 20:06 and 20:41. In the reserve race, senior Heath Barada came in first place with a time of 21:22.
“The boys really had great races today. They did a great job of running smart races and handling the hills very well. No one ran season best times today, but I think this is the best performance for the guys so far this season. The formula for this team to have success is Kyle at the front with our seniors providing a strong support pack. Today was a great experience for the guys and hopefully one that they can build on in the second half of the season,” Coach Jim Marlatt said.
For the girls, Cowan won the team trophy with a score of 42. New Castle finished second with 48 followed by Rushville 58, Shenandoah 66, and Eastern Hancock and Union both incomplete.
New Castle’s Lydia Harvey won the race with a time of 21:40.
The Lady Lions had six in the top 20. Senior Abby Herbert led the way finishing ninth overall with a time of 24:40. Sofia Kemple came in 12th place with a time of 26:09. Maddy Hankins and Cyndi Tush finished 14th and 15th with times of 26:33 and 26:37. Yanitza and Mia Norvell came in 19th and 20th overall with times of 28:10 and 29:00. Lanea Adams finished 27th overall with a time of 35:48.
“The girls did a good job of battling through the hills and staying competitive throughout the race. Running on a course like this really provides a confidence boost in future races. The girls are still working hard and healing up. Hopefully things will come together for the girls team over the next few weeks to put them in position for a strong finish to the season,” Coach Marlatt added.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.