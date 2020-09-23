The Lion tennis team got back in the win column with a 3-2 victory over Shelbyville. Rushville improves to 12-6 on the season.
“We feel like our strength this year often lies with our three singles players and tonight was no exception with all three guys getting straight set victories. At No. 1 singles for the Lions, Jake Carroll got his act together and won over Aiden Asher 6-2, 6-3. Jake has struggled with his consistency this year, but when he’s good, he’s really good. Rushville’s Marlin Hershberger continued his winning ways at No. 2 singles, this time over Austin Dwenger 6-2, 6-0. At No. 3 singles for the Lions, Sam Smith finished off Austin Perry 6-3, 6-2 to seal the win,” Coach Heuer said.
The No. 1 doubles team of Cameron Jackman and Jensen Smith lost to Mathew Bunton and Layton Stieneker.
At No. 2 doubles, Alex Wainwright and Trevor Hunter fell to TJ Sherwood and Caden Tackett.
In junior varsity action, Josh Wainwright and Lucas Vaughn lost 6-2, 6-0 and 6-0.
Rushville 5, Southwestern 0
The Lions used a 5-0 shutout of Southwestern to improve to 13-6 heading to this weekend’s EIAC individual tournament. The individual tournament’s first round is Thursday with the other rounds on Saturday.
“We got to finish out our regular season at home with a commanding victory. We left the kids to celebrate their season at their favorite outdoor eatery. Now we start the second season when conference tournament play opens on Thursday,” Coach Heuer said.
Rushville’s Jake Carroll defeated Tristan Pappano 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles.
At No. 2 singles, Marlin Hershberger blanked Caleb Pappano 6-0, 6-0.
Sam Smith matched those scores at No. 3 singles, defeating Justin Swift 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles, Cameron Jackman and Jensen Smith defeated Emerick and Clements 6-0, 4-6 (10-5).
At No. 2 doubles, Alex Wainwright and Josh Wainwright defeated Yeend and Burcham 6-2, 6-2.
In junior varsity action, Trevor Hunter won 6-1 and Lucas Vaughn lost a tight match 7-6 (7-5).
