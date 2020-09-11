The Lion tennis team improved to 7-3 on the season with a 3-2 victory over Eastern Hancock. “We notch another win tonight with the help of our No. 1 doubles duo of Cameron Jackman and Jensen Smith who won their match to secure the victory. We hope these two are hitting their stride and we can expect more of the same out of them,” Coach Heuer said.
Jackman and Smith won the No. 1 doubles match 7-5, 6-0 over Nate Cape and Bryce Wennen.
At No. 2 singles, Rushville’s Marlin Hershberger defeated Zeke Dixon 6-0, 6-4.
At No. 3 singles, Rushville’s Sam Smith knocked off Nolan Stout 6-0, 6-2.
At No. 1 singles, Rushville’s Jake Carroll fell in three sets to Kodey Huff 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.
Rushville’s No. 2 double team of Alex Wainwright and Trevor Hunter was defeated by Ben Schmidt and Zander Starrett 6-1, 7-6.
In junior varsity action, Rushville’s Josh Wainwright won 6-2 and lost 6-4.
Rushville 4, New Castle 1
The Lions continued in the win column with a 4-1 victory over New Castle. Rushville is now 8-3 on the season.
“This win tonight capped off a good week for the Lions. Our kids came out determined to make it three in a row and they got the job done. We’ll try and catch our breath a bit tomorrow and head into our invitational on Saturday ready to win some medals,” Coach Heuer said.
Carroll defeated Josh Martin at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-2. Hershberger won the No. 2 singles match 6-2, 6-1 over Trent Alfrey. Smith rolled to a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Sam Maddy at No. 3 singles.
The No.1 doubles team of Jackman and Smith defeated Aden Sipes and Blake McKown 6-3, 6-4.
Wainwright and Hunter lost 6-0, 6-0 to James Harris and Sam Underhill.
In junior varsity action, Josh Wainwright lost 6-1. Wainwright and Lucas Vaughn lost 6-1 and 6-0.
The Lions host the Rushville Invitational at 9 a.m. Saturday. South Dearborn, Cambridge City Lincoln and Tri will also be competing.
