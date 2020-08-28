RUSHVILLE – The Lion tennis team improved to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the EIAC with a 4-1 victory over East Central.
“We are pleased with a solid performance from our kids that netted a decisive victory in a conference matchup. Cameron Jackman and Jensen Smith playing at No. 1 doubles for the Lions showed some grit and added a little frosting to the cake by hanging on to win over Cotton Plymale and Chubba Krider in straight sets, both going to tiebreakers with nearly identical scores,” Coach Heuer said.
At No. 1 singles, Rushville’s Jake Carroll gave up only one game to Clayton Ellis in winning 6-0, 6-1.
At No. 2 singles, Rushville’s Marlin Hershberger defeated Max Daniels 6-2, 6-2.
Rushville’s Sam Smith knocked off Mathew Graf 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Rushville’s Jackman and Smith won 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5) over Plymale and Krider.
Rushville’s No. 2 doubles team of Josh Wainwright and Lucas Vaughn lost 6-1, 6-0 to Harry Hanneken and Zander Starrett.
In junior varsity action, Wainwright lost 8-2 to Harrison Schattuck. Wainwright and Vaughn lost 8-0 to Noah Mersman and Jacob Roberts.
Rushville 4, Lawrenceburg 1
The Lion tennis team picked up its third win of the week with a 4-1 win over Lawrenceburg to move to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the EIAC.
“We picked up another conference win making it two in a row to finish 3-0 on the week. Another strong showing by our singles trio of Jake Carroll, Marlin Hershberger, and Sam Smith. These guys gave up only one game in six sets. Now we have a couple of days to get ready for another important conference match up at Franklin County on Tuesday,” Coach Heuer said.
At No. 1 singles, Carroll defeated Mathew Ansley 6-0, 6-1. At No. 2 singles, Hershberger won 6-0, 6-0 over Jack Powell. At No. 3 singles, Smith blanked Conner Bellamy 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles, Jackman and Smith defeated Paddrick Libbert and Haiden Rowlett 6-4, 7-5. At No. 2 doubles, Wainwright and Hunter fell 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (9-7) to Ben Schmidt and Zander Starrett.
In junior varsity action, Wainwright lost 8-0 to Logan Bruner. Vaughn fell 8-1 to John Hildebrand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.