ST. LEON - The Lion tennis team opened the season with an EIAC victory over East Central 3-2.
“We got a solid performance from our singles line up tonight. A conference win is a good start to the season. We will try to build on that against another conference foe coming up on Wednesday," Coach Heuer said. "At No. 1 doubles for the Lions, Jensen Smith and Josh Wainwright were paired up for their first season together. Their play will quickly improve dramatically."
At No. 1 singles, Rushville's Marlin Hershberger blanked Max Daniels 6-0, 6-0.
Rushville's Sam Smith picked up a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Mathew Graf at No. 2 singles.
Rushville made it a clean sweep of the singles as Cameron Jackman defeated Ian Maxwell 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Rushville's Jensen Smith and Josh Wainwright fell 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 to Chubba Kriden and Max Koehler.
At No. 2 doubles, Mason Mosburg and Trevor Hunter fell 6-1, 6-0 to Noah Mersmann and Nolan Fritz.
In junior varsity action, Edger Fernandez lost 6-0 and 6-5.
