RUSHVILLE — The Lion wrestling team hosted Shelbyville in a final tune-up before the Jan. 30 sectional tournament at South Dearborn. In head-to-head matches on the mat, the Lions won four and the Golden Bears won five. In the end due to forfeits, Shelbyville won the team competition 48-27.
“Tonight, we had the aggressiveness of a pack of wolverines, but our bodies got ahead of our
plans in many matches. I don’t know what was in the air, but I will take tonight’s energy level
anytime. We just have to maintain good body position and run our moves with discipline, while
maintaining tonight’s level of intensity,” Coach Jim Tush said.
At 106, Tuff Tackett won by pin over Havens.
At 120, Colton Vaughn lost by pin to Krieder.
Adam Bousman posed a technical fall (20-5) win over Watkins.
At 138, Pacey Dye lost by pin to Lux.
Harper Miller defeated Runnebohm 19-7 for his first win of the season.
Alan Busche received a forfeit at 152.
At 160, Garrett Bergen won by pin over Ramos.
Matthew Komlanc was leading in his match, but Linville was able to reverse momentum and finish with the win by pin.
Aaron Robinson lost by pin to Mummert.
Mike Rohr lost by pin to Jones.
