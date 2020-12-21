ST. LEON - The Lion wrestlers traveled to St. Leon for the annual East Central team wrestling tournament. This event has some of the top ranked wrestlers from both Indiana and Ohio.
“This was a difficult day facing ranked competition in Indiana and Cincinnati. This event did give our wrestlers the opportunity to see the level of skill that we strive to reach,” Coach Jim Tush said.
Rushville was shut out 77-0 to No. 11 East Central. No. 1 Warren Central brought the junior varsity team. The Lions fell to the Warriors 70-6. Batesville defeated the Lions 42-30. Cincinnati Moeller defeated the Lions 78-0 and Lawrenceburg knocked off the Lions 48-18.
Tuff Tackett lost by tech fall at 113 to East Central, won by forfeit over Warren Central and Batesville at 106, lost by fall to Cincinnati Moeller at 106 and won 7-2 over Lawrenceburg at 113.
At 120, Coltin Vaughn lost by pin to East Central, Warren Central and Moeller, and won by forfeit over Batesville and Lawrenceburg.
At 126, Adam Bousman lost by fall to East Central and lost 10-6 to Warren Central.
Carter Newton (132) lost by pin to East Central, Moeller and Lawrenceburg. Newton lost 10-3 to Warren Central and won by pin over Batesville.
At 138, Pacey Dye lost by pin to East Central, Warren Central, Batesville and Moeller and won by forfeit over Lawrenceburg.
At 145, Seth Wood lost by pin in his four matches. Elijah Biggs (152) lost by pin in his five matches.
At 160, Garrett Bergen lost by pin to East Central, Warren Central and Moeller and won by forfeit over Batesville.
Matthew Komlanc (170) lost by pin to East Central, lost 6-1 to Warren Central, won by forfeit over Batesville, lost by pin to Moeller and won 9-7 over Lawrenceburg.
At 182, Aaron Robinson lost by fall to East Central, Warren Central and Batesville.
Bousman, Robinson, Wood and Bergen all were injured during the tournament and could not wrestle all of their matches.
