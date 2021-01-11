RUSHVILLE – The Rushville wrestling team returned to competition on Saturday, hosting Shenandoah and Shelbyville. The Lions knocked off the Raiders and fell to the Golden Bears.
“We got our first win today against Shenandoah. It was a good morale builder for the team. I am grateful to our wrestlers for giving me my first win as a head coach,” Coach Jim Tush. “A few mistakes cost us our match against Shelbyville. I look forward to wrestling them again in a week and a half. I saw much improvement this weekend, but we still have some bad habits to kick before we can get to the next level.”
Rushville defeated Shenandoah 36-30 and fell to the Golden Bears 58-18.
At 106, Rushville’s Tuff Tackett won by forfeit against Shenandoah and won 6-4 against Shelbyville.
Adam Bousman won by fall against Shenandoah and lost 13-2 against Shelbyville at 126.
At 132, Carter Newman won by forfeit over Shenandoah and won 6-0 over Shelbyville.
At 138, Pacey Dye won by pin over Shenandoah and lost by pin to Shelbyville.
Harper Miller took a forfeit win from both Shenandoah and Shelbyville at 145.
At 152, Alan Busche won by forfeit over Shenandoah and lost by pin against Shelbyville.
Matthew Komlanc lost by pin to Shenandoah at 170 and won by pin at 160 over Shelbyville.
Aaron Robinson lost by fall at 182 against Shenandoah and lost by pin at 170 to Shelbyville.
Mike Rohr lost both his matches by pin.
The Lions hope to be at full strength (covid contact tracing) this week when they return to action Wednesday at Franklin County and at South Dearborn Saturday in the EIAC tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.