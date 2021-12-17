NEW CASTLE – The Lion wrestling team traveled to New Castle and fell to the Trojans 54-21.
Pacey Dye had the lone win for the Lions on the mat. He won his match 7-0 at 132 pounds.
Zakk Reed, Tuff Tackett, and Carter Erwin all won via forfeits. Lots of illness played a factor in attendance this week, according to Coach Tuff.
The Lions look to be ready for the East Central 8-way tournament on Saturday.
Results
- 106 – Zakk Reed – win by forfeit
- 113 – double forfeit
- 120 – Tuff Tackett – win by forfeit
- 126 – Kian Nash – lost by pin
- 132 – Pacey Dye – win 7-0
- 138 – double forfeit
- 145 – Edgar Fernandez – lost by pin
- 152 – Aritz Gomez – lost by pin
- 160 – Elijah Biggs – lost by pin
- 170 – Alan Busche – lost by pin
- 182 – Carter Erwin – win by forfeit
- 195 – double forfeit
- 220 – Mike Rohr – lost by pin
- HWT – Justin Foreman – lost by pin
- Reserve – Trey Newman 220 – lost by pin
Staff Reports
