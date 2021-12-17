NEW CASTLE – The Lion wrestling team traveled to New Castle and fell to the Trojans 54-21.

Pacey Dye had the lone win for the Lions on the mat. He won his match 7-0 at 132 pounds.

Zakk Reed, Tuff Tackett, and Carter Erwin all won via forfeits. Lots of illness played a factor in attendance this week, according to Coach Tuff.

The Lions look to be ready for the East Central 8-way tournament on Saturday.

Results

  • 106 – Zakk Reed – win by forfeit
  • 113 – double forfeit
  • 120 – Tuff Tackett – win by forfeit
  • 126 – Kian Nash – lost by pin
  • 132 – Pacey Dye – win 7-0
  • 138 – double forfeit
  • 145 – Edgar Fernandez – lost by pin
  • 152 – Aritz Gomez – lost by pin
  • 160 – Elijah Biggs – lost by pin
  • 170 – Alan Busche – lost by pin
  • 182 – Carter Erwin – win by forfeit
  • 195 – double forfeit
  • 220 – Mike Rohr – lost by pin
  • HWT – Justin Foreman – lost by pin
  • Reserve – Trey Newman 220 – lost by pin

Staff Reports

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you