RUSHVILLE – The Lion wrestling team hosted New Castle for Senior Night on Wednesday. The visiting Trojans prevailed 52-22 as the Lions are still a little shorthanded, competing in nine of the 14 weight classes.
“We were competitive tonight against a very good New Castle team. I saw huge improvements in our wrestling. We are getting a few more guys back from quarantine for this weekend’s meet at East Central,” Coach Jim Tush said. “If we can get a few weeks of practice in, as a whole team, we will be dangerous.”
Rushville picked up a win by forfeit at 106 by Tuff Tackett. Coltin Vaughn also won by forfeit at 113.
At 126, Adam Bousman took a 5-1 lead after the first period and led 8-4 at the end of the second period. Bousman closed out the win with eight points in the final period for the 16-7 win over Garrison McCune.
At 132, Carter Newton lost by pin. At 138, Pacey Dye looked to have the win in the first period, but didn’t get the pin call. New Castle’s Wyatt Bruster got the win by pin in the second period.
Seth Wood (145) and Elija Biggs (152) were defeated by fall.
At 160, Matthew Komlanc lost to New Castle’s Wyatt Maiden 13-3.
Aaron Robinson, at 182, got a takedown and 2-point near fall before posting the first-round pin over Brennden Thompson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.