BROOKVILLE - The Lion wrestling team traveled to Franklin County on Wednesday to face the Wildcats on the mats. The Wildcats defeated Rushville 54-15.
“Tough night. We need to take more shots. I only saw two wrestlers attempt shots tonight. We practice many shots in practice, but we have to attempt them in meets if we are going to win,” Coach Jim Tush said.
Rushville’s Tuff Tackett won by pin while wrestling at 113.
Adam Bousman picked up a 10-4 victory at 126.
At 132, Pacey Dye was defeated by pin. At 145, Harper Miller lost by pin.
At 152, Alan Busche received a forfeit. Matthew Komlanc lost by pine at 152. Aaron Robinson lost by pin at 170 and Ethan Bergen lost by pin at heavyweight.
