MILAN - For the first time in seven years, the Lions went undefeated at the 6-team Milan Invitational to win the team title Saturday.
"I am very excited about our season. We currently have 33 wrestlers ready to compete. These are the largest numbers Rushville wrestling has seen in over 15 years," Coach Tush said. "We had a good day, beating some major opponents in individual matches, but we still have some things to work on. We are not quite where we need to be yet."
The Lions host Richmond at 6 p.m. Wednesday and the Rushville Super 5 Saturday.
Rushville defeated Milan 51-28, Union County 45-36, Greensburg 61-29, Lawrenceburg 66-18 and Batesville 59-22.
Rushville individual results
- 106 - Zakk Reed - Milan-L-7-14, Union Count.-W-Pin, Greensburg-W-Pin, Lawrenceburg-W-FF, Batesville-W-Pin Overall - 4-1
- 113 - Blake Hunt - Milan-W-Pin, Union Count.-L-Pin, Greensburg-W-FF, Lawrenceburg-W-FF, Batesville-W-FF Overall - 4-1
- 120 - Kian Nash - Milan-W-15-0, Union Count.-L-Pin, Greensburg-L-1-17, Lawrenceburg-W-FF, Batesville-W-Pin Overall - 3-2
- 126 - Kyle Jacobs - Milan-W-FF, Union Count.-L-Pin, Greensburg-L-Pin, Lawrenceburg-W-FF, Batesville-W-FF Overall - 3-2
- 132 - Tuff Tackett - Milan-W-Pin, Union Count.-W-4-2, Greensburg-L-2-3, Lawrenceburg-W-11-3, Batesville - W-FF Overall - 4-1
- 138 - Pacey Dye - Milan-L-Pin, Union Count.-W-Pin, Greensburg-W-FF, Lawrenceburg-W-4-1, Batesville-L-Pin Overall - 3-2
- 145 - Denver Campbell - Milan-L-Pin, Union Count.-L-Pin, Greensburg-W-Pin, Lawrenceburg-L- Pin, Batesville-W-Pin Overall - 2-3
- 152 - Trenton Dyer - Milan-W-FF, Union Count.-L-Pin, Greensburg-W-8-0, Lawrenceburg-L-Pin, Batesville-W-Pin Overall - 3-2
- 160 - Matthew Komlanc - Milan-W-7-1, Union Count.-L-Pin, Greensburg-W-19-3, Lawrenceburg-W-Pin, Batesville-L-6-8 Overall - 3-2
- 170 - Sam Pavey - Milan-W-Pin, Union Count.-W-FF, Greensburg-W-FF, Lawrenceburg-L-Pin, Batesville-W-FF Overall - 4-1
- 182 - Elijah Biggs - Milan-L-Pin, Union Count.-W-Pin, Greensburg-W-FF, Lawrenceburg-W-Pin, Batesville-W-FF Overall - 4-1
- 195 - Kaleb Amos - Milan-L-Pin, Union Count.-W-Pin, Greensburg-L-Pin, Lawrenceburg-W-FF, Batesville-L-FF Overall - 2-3
- 220 - Trey Newman - Milan-W-FF, Union Count.-W-FF, Greensburg-W-FF, Lawrenceburg-W- Pin, Batesville-L-Pin Overall - 4-1
- 285 - Jordan Collins - Milan-W-Pin, Union Count.-W-FF, Greensburg-L-Pin, Lawrenceburg-W- FF, Batesville-L-Pin Overall - 3-2
- J.V. Winners - Hunter Parmerlee, Gage Robinson, and Casey Monroe
Batesville
The Bulldogs also competed in the Milan Invitational Saturday. The Bulldogs defeated Greensburg 33-30, fell to Milan 54-30, defeated Lawrenceburg 42-30, fell to Union County 45-36 and fell to Rushville 53-27.
Batesville had four weight class champions on the day. Batesville started the day with a competitive 33-30 win against Greensburg. Brady Wonnell, Damien Dance and Max Amberger came a way with pins while David Maher and Andrew Jones received forfeits while John Dirkhising won a close 3-2 match giving the Bulldogs a 3-point victory.
In the second round, Batesville fell to the host Milan 54-30. Wonnell, Dance, and Amberger had pin fall victories while Hudson Kohlman and Jones received forfeits. The Bulldogs bounced back with a 42-30 victory against Lawrenceburg. Maher, Dance, and Jones won by pin while Cade Simonson, AJ Dance, Dirkhising, and Amberger won by forfeit.
The fourth round saw the Bulldogs lose to Union County 45-36. Maher, Damien Dance and AJ Dance won by pin while Dirkihising, Jones, and Amberger won by forfeit. The final round saw the Bulldogs lose 53-27 to the meet champs Rushville. Maher, Jones, and Amberger won by pin while Dirkhising received a forfeit. Damien Dance had an exciting 8-6 OT victory with a takedown as time expired. The four weight class champions were Damien Dance at 160, John Dirkhising at 195, Andrew Jones at 220, and Max Amberger at 285.
The Bulldogs moved to 3-4 on the season with a 2-1 record in EIAC competition. The Bulldogs travel to Rushville Saturday.
Top BHS individual
- David Maher 4-1 138
- Damien Dance 5-0 160
- John Dirkhising 4-1 195
- Andrew Jones 5-0 220
- Max Amberger 5-0 285
