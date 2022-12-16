Quinn Barada

Rushville’s Quinn Barada pins New Castle’s Kale Michael in the Lions’ 45-30 victory over the Trojans.

 Samantha Wagner photo

RUSHVILLE – The Lion grapplers added another victory to their record Wednesday, defeating New Castle 45-30. Rushville improves to 10-1 on the season.

The match opened with junior varsity actions where Zakk Reed, Wyatt Jacobs, Trent Dyer and Justin Foreman all picked up wins.

In the varsity contest, Rushville picked up wins from Logan Jacobs, Blake Hunt, Kian Nash, Tuff Tackett, Denver Campbell, Quinn Barada, Trey Newman and Jordan Collins.

“We showed signs of improvement tonight with wrist control and breakdowns, but we still need to be more aggressive with our takedowns. We have a tough Saturday in front of us at East Central, wrestling against East Central, Columbus North, Lawrenceburg, Christel House and Switzerland County. It would be a great tournament to win,” Coach Tush said.

Rushville results

106 – Logan Jacobs – Win – Forfeit

113 – Blake Hunt – Win – Forfeit

120 – Kian Nash – Win – Pin

126 – Kyle Jacobs – Loss – Pin

132 – Tuff Tackett – Win – 5-3

138 – Hunter Parmerlee – Loss – Pin

145 – Denver Campbell – Win – illegal slam

152 – Quinn Barada – Win – Pin

160 – Matthew Komlanc – Loss – 7-2

170 – Sam Pavey – Loss – Pin

182 – Jack Barnes – Loss – 9-2

195 – Kaleb Amos – Loss – Pin

220 – Trey Newman – Win – Pin

285 – Jordan Collins – Win – Pin

BHS wrestling

The Batesville wrestling team fell at Franklin County 49-21. The Bulldogs gave up 36 points on forfeits and won four of the seven wrestled matches with three pins.

David Maher, Hudson Kohlman and Max Amberger won by pin while Damien Dance won a hard fought 14-12 decision.

The Bulldogs move to 3-9 and 2-5 in the EIAC. The Bulldogs travel to East Central Saturday to compete in the Super Duals.

