RICHMOND - Rushville's wrestling team picked up another win on Wednesday with a 42-30 victory over the Richmond Red Devils. The win evens the Lions' season record at 3-3.
"I am very proud of our wrestlers tonight. Everyone who stepped out onto the mat showed progress in improving their wrestling skills," Coach Tush said. "Tuff Tackett started us off well with a dominant match pinning Richmond’s McFarland. Tuff tried many different turns tonight, finally putting his opponents shoulders down in the second period."
"Pacey Dye and Mike Rohr both used a snap down to put their opponents on the mat. Pacey pinned Slides in the second period, and Rohr pinned Daniel in the first," Coach Tush added. "Our other wrestlers showed great tenacity during their matches, but did not end up victorious. Our young team is showing great improvement every match. We look forward to getting more experience this weekend as we host the Rushville Super 5 at 9 a.m. Saturday in Memorial Gym."
Individual Results
- 106 - Zakk Reed - win by forfeit
- 113 - double forfeit
- 120 - Tuff Tackett - win by pin
- 126 - Kian Nash - win by forfeit
- 132 - Wyatt Jacobs - win by forfeit
- 138 - Pacey Dye - win by pin
- 145 - Edgar Fernandez - loss by pin
- 152 - Jackson Tracey - win by forfeit
- 160 - Aritz Gomaz - loss by pin
- 170 - Elijah Biggs - loss by pin
- 182 - double forfeit
- 195 - double forfeit
- 220 - Mike Rohr - win by pin
- HWT - Justin Forman - loss by pin
-Information provided.
