UNION CITY - The Rushville boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Union City on Saturday to take part in the 2nd Annual Coach Noff Memorial Invitational.
The Lions finished second in the 12-team field. Wapahani won the boys trophy with a score of 20 followed by Rushville 41, Centerville 101, Cambridge City Lincoln 115, Cowan 137, Blue River Valley 156, Union County 192, and Union City, Union, Anderson Prep, Seton Catholic, and Randolph Southern all incomplete.
RCHS junior Lion Kyle Stanley won the individual medal taking first place with a season best time of 17:48. The Lions pack of Caleb Krodel, Trenton Dyer, and Sam Sterrett finished ninth, 10th, and 11th with times of 19:00, 19:02 (season best), and 19:02 (season best) respectively. Ryan Schindler and Keith Bacon finished 15th and 20th with times of 19:27 and 19:45. Charlie Sterrett and Adam Bousman came in 22nd and 30th with times of 19:55 and 20:27. Heath Barada finished 40th overall with a season best time of 21:11.
"The guys had a great week of practice and put in high quality workouts and I think that showed today. This course presents some unique challenges and is great experience for later in the season. The guys are trending in the right decision and will have the opportunity to work toward their season goals. It was great to watch Kyle run today. He works hard and ran a very smart race today to pick up the win,” Coach Jim Marlatt said.
The Lady Lions finished third in the 10-team field. Centerville won the girls trophy with a score of 45 followed by Cowan 69, Rushville 79, Wapahani 86, Union County 105, Randolph Southern 125, and Blue River Valley, Union, Union City, and Cambridge City Lincoln all incomplete. Cowan junior Lauren Smith won the girls race with a time of 21:59.
The Lady Lions were led by Sofia Kemple and Abby Herbert who finished 15th and 16th who both ran season best times of 24:43 and 25:01 respectively. Maddy Hankins, Cyndi Tush, and Mia Norvell came in 21st, 22nd, and 23rd places with times of 26:26, 26:28 (season best), and 26:32 (season best). Yanitza Norvell and Ashley Whitham finished 32nd and 33rd with times of 28:20 and 28:21. Lanea Adams lowered her season best time finishing 42nd with a time of 33:26.
"I was very pleased with how the girls ran today. They have been dealing with quite a bit of injury adversity, but we had a number of girls really step up today and show significant improvement. There are a lot of reasons to be optimistic about this team's potential once everyone is back to full health. The girls really made today's meet a positive step forward,” Coach Marlatt said.
