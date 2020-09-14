WHITELAND - The Rushville boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Whiteland on Saturday to compete in the Whiteland Invitational. The runners enjoyed nice weather and a flat course to produce their best results of the season.
The Lady Lions finished seventh out of 12 teams competing. New Palestine won the team trophy with a score of 30 followed by Whiteland 44, Greenwood 136, Beech Grove 139, Waldron 153, Eastern Greene 161, Rushville 167, Indy Genesis 184, Southwestern 185, Hauser 251, Greenwood Christian incomplete and Shelbyville incomplete.
New Palestine's Brenna Shaw won the girls race with a time of 19:01.
Individually, the Rushville girls packed up and seven of the eight runners ran a season best time.Senior Abby Herbert led the way for the Lady Lions finishing 28th overall with a season best time of 23:43. Sofia Kemple and Olivia Wehr both ran season best times to finish 32nd and 33rd with times of 24:17 and 24:18. Cyndi Tush and Maddy Hankins came in 42nd and 43rd with times of 25:12 (season best) and 25:19. Yanitza and Mia Norvell finished 44th and 49th with season best times of 25:21 and 26:10. In the reserve race, Lanea Adams dropped two minutes from her time to finish 34th overall in 30:49.
"It was great to see so many girls run their season best times today. Individual improvement is always the goal everyday in practice and in every meet. It was also great to have a couple of runners return from injury and hopefully we can get everyone healthy in time for the big meets at the end of the season. Today was definitely a positive step in the right direction,” Coach Jim Marlatt said.
The Rushville boys finished third out of 13 teams competing. Whiteland won the boys championship with a score of 26 followed by Greenwood 51, Rushville 80, Eastern Greene 148, New Palestine 191, Greenwood Christian 199, Shelbyville 207, Hauser 223, Waldron 243, Beech Grove 247, Southwestern 261, Indy Genesis 263 and Morristown incomplete.
Whiteland's Will Jefferson won the boys race with an impressive time of 15:30.
The Lions were led by Junior Kyle Stanley's third place finish in a season best time of 17:09. Seniors Caleb Krodel, Sam Sterrett, and Keith Bacon all ran season best times to finish 14th, 18th, and 19th in 18:11, 18:31, and 18:35. Ryan Schindler finished 26th with a season best time of 18:52. Trenton Dyer and Charlie Sterrett finished 37th and 43rd in 19:30 and 19:47 (season best). In the reserve race, Seniors Adam Bousman and Heath Barada finished fifth and 13th both with season best times of 19:08 and 20:27 respectively.
"The boys performed very well today. A third place finish in this meet is very strong. Nearly everyone ran their best time of the season and are continuing to improve. There is still a lot of work to do, but I think the boys are putting themselves in a good position to achieve their season goals and compete for championships at the big meets at the end of the year,” Coach Jim Marlatt added.
-Information provided
