RUSHVILLE - The Lions and Richmond played to a 3-3 tie on the pitch.
Richmond scored the first goal within the first five minutes of the game.
The Lions answered back two minutes later off a goal from Bailey Davidson at the seven minute mark. Richmond went ahead with another goal.
The Lions kept composed and got the goal back. Jackson Tracey had a nice assist on another Davidson goal. The teams went to the half tied 2-2.
The second half both teams had opportunities, but could not capitalize until Richmond broke through in the final five minutes of action.
The Lions fought back to tie the game on a Davidson goal with 52 seconds left in the game. Nathan Dora had the assist on the goal.
“The Lions played with amazing energy and didn’t get down each time they conceded a goal. Bailey Davidson came into this game with only one goal on the season. He left that match with four goals on the season. Davidson sure did have a breakout game and we sure did need it with having two starting players injured,” Coach Justice said.
