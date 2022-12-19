ST. LEON – East Central was the host for the Super Duals on Saturday.
Rushville went 4-1 on the day despite starting the day without five of the Lions’ normal varsity wrestlers.
“Gratefully everyone should be back and ready to wrestle this week. I am so proud of our wrestlers for their willingness to do what was needed for our team’s success. This is a great example of how wrestling is a team sport,” Rushville Coach Tush said. “Some junior varsity wins from Casey Monroe and Eli Pavey helped round out a great day.”
Rushville defeated Guerin Catholic 58-18, lost to East Central 57-24, defeated Switzerland County 42-36, edged Batesville 43-42 and defeated Cambridge City Lincoln 52-24.
Rushville individuals
106 – Logan Jacobs – Switzerland County-L-Pin, East Central-L-Pin, Cambridge City Lincoln-W-FF
106 – Blake Hunt – Guerin Catholic-W-Pin, Batesville-W-Pin
113 – Logan Jacobs – Guerin Catholic-W-FF, Batesville-W-FF
113 – Blake Hunt – Switzerland County-L-Pin, East Central-W-Pin, Cambridge City Lincoln-W-FF
120 – Kyle Jacobs – Guerin Catholic-L-Pin, Switzerland County-L-Pin, East Central-L-Pin, Cambridge City Lincoln-W-FF, Batesville-L-Pin
126 – Kian Nash – Guerin Catholic-W-Pin, Switzerland County-W-Pin, East Central-W-Pin, Cambridge City Lincoln-L-Pin, Batesville-W-FF
132 – Tuff Tackett – Guerin Catholic-W-FF, Switzerland County-W-Pin, East Central-L-3-7, Cambridge City Lincoln-W-9-0, Batesville-W-FF
138 – Wyatt JAcobs – Guerin Catholic-W-FF, Switzerland County-L-Pin, East Central-L-Pin, Batesville-L-Pin
138 – Hunter Parmerlee – Cambridge City Lincoln-W-FF
145 – Wyatt Jacobs – Cambridge City Lincoln-W-Pin
145 – Hunter Parmerlee – Guerin Catholic-W-FF, East Central-L-Pin
145 – Boden Ballenger – Switzerland County-L-Pin, Batesville-L-Pin
152 – Trent Dyer – Guerin Catholic-L-Pin, Switzerland County-W-Pin, East Central-L-Pin, Cambridge City Lincoln-L-Pin
152 – Eli Pavey – Batesville-W-FF
160 – Trent Dyer – Batesville-L-Pin
160 – Eli Pavey – Switzerland County-W-Pin, Cambridge City Lincoln-W-Pin
160 – Matthew Komlanc – Guerin Catholic-W-20-7, East Central-W-Pin
170 – Sam Pavey – Guerin Catholic-W-Pin, Switzerland County-W-Pin, East Central-L-Pin, Cambridge City Lincoln-W-FF, Batesville-W-FF
182 – Jack Barnes – Guerin Catholic-W-FF, East Central-L-Pin, Batesville-W-FF
182 – Kaleb Amos – Switzerland County-L-Pin
182 – Elijah Biggs – Cambridge City Lincoln-L-Pin
195 – Kaleb Amos – Guerin Catholic-W-FF, East Central-L-Pin, Cambridge City Lincoln-W-FF, Batesville-L-Pin
195 – Jack Barnes – Switzerland County-W-FF
285 – Jordan Collins – Guerin Catholic-L-Pin, Switzerland County-W-FF, East Central-W-Pin, Cambridge City Lincoln-L-Pin, Batesville-L-Pin
Batesville
The Bulldogs fought hard at East Central, going 15-10 in individual matches, but went 1-4 overall due to giving up five to seven forfeits each dual.
The Bulldogs started the day with a 64-18 loss to East Central with Damien Dance, Andrew Jones, and Max Amberger winning by pin. In the second round, the Bulldogs fell short to Lawrenceburg 33-30. David Maher and Damien Dance winning by pin while AJ Dance, John Dirkhising, and Andrew Jones received forfeits. The Bulldogs pick up a 42-30 win against Cambridge City Lincoln in the third round with Brady Wonnel and Damien Dance winning by pin while AJ Dance, Cade Simonson, David Maher, John Dirkhising, and Andrew Jones winning by forfeit.
The fourth round saw the Bulldog tie with Rushville, but losing the criteria tie-breaker based on forfeits making the score 43-42. Six Bulldogs won by pin with Cade Simonson, David Maher, Brady Wonnell, Damien Dance, John Dirkhising, and Max Amberger picking up falls while Andrew Jones received a forfeit. The final round saw the Bulldogs lose in a close dual to Guerin Catholic 32-30 with Damien Dance winning by pin while David Maher, Brady Wonnel, John Dirkhising, and Max Amberger received forfeits.
Damien Dance went 5-0 while John Dirkhising went 4-0. Andrew Jones and David Maher went 4-1. The Bulldogs move to 4-14 and 2-8 in EIAC competition. The Bulldogs travel to Switzerland County Tuesday.
