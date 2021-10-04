CONNERSVILLE – The Lions claimed the sectional title at Connersville with a 4-1 victory over Franklin County. Rushville is 18-1 on the season.
The Lions advance to the Richmond Regional to take on Knightstown. The match is set for 4:30 p.m. Batesville faces the host Red Devils in the other regional match.
“We started our season this year with three goals in mind. Our invitational was the first where we took the team title and swept all the individual medals. Next on our list was to improve our conference standing. We got everyone’s attention by winning the conference title outright with a perfect 7-0 record and headed to Greensburg for the conference tournament. We had two individual all conference champs with Sam Smith and Cameron Jackman,” Rushville Coach Heuer said. “Next up on our list was stopping Connersville on the way to the sectional title come tournament time. We drew the Spartans in the first round and sent them packing 3-2. We now have another goal to set our sights on. We’re going after a regional title starting with Knightstown at Richmond on Tuesday.”
At No. 1 singles, Rushville’s Marlin Hershberger lost 6-1, 6-4 to Jack Stirn.
At No. 2 singles, Rushville’s Sam Smith defeated Nick Wendel 6-0, 6-0.
Rushville’s Cameron Jackman won the No. 3 singles match 6-1, 6-0 over Garrett Kuntz.
In doubles, Rushville’s No. 1 team of Jensen Smith and Josh Wainwright defeated Trevor Bruns and Avery Harrison 6-2, 6-2.
Rushville’s No. 2 doubles team of Lucas Vaughn and Trevor Hunter defeated Ty Bruns and Avery Crouch 6-0, 7-6 (7-4).
Batesville 4, East Central 1
ST. LEON – The Bulldogs rolled to another tennis sectional title by knocking off East Central 4-1 in the final.
Batesville knocked off South Dearborn 5-0 in the semifinal.
The Bulldogs advance to face Richmond in the Richmond Regional on Tuesday. Earlier this year, Batesville knocked off the Red Devils 5-0.
