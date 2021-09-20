LAWRENCEBURG - The Lion tennis team locked up the EIAC title with a 5-0 victory over Lawrenceburg.
Rushville ends conference play at 7-0 and moves to 15-1 on the season.
"A long ride to Lawrenceburg on Saturday morning was worth the trip. We got a convincing win to wrap up the conference crown at an undefeated 7-0," Coach Heuer said. "We had some goals in mind for the season when we got started this year and the Lions have achieved this one in a big way. A boys tennis undefeated conference championship is a rare event for the Rushville Lions and we couldn’t be prouder of this bunch for what they have pulled off."
At No. 1 singles, Rushville's Marlin Hershberger defeated Mehyer Sevavian 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 2 singles, Rushville's Sam Smith defeated Ben Schmidt 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 3 singles, Rushville's Cameron Jackman defeated Logan Bruner 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Rushville's No. 1 team of Jensen Smith and Josh Wainwright defeated Elijah Koons and Xander Pittenger 6-1, 6-1.
At No. 2 doubles, Lucas Vaughn and Trevor Hunter won by forfeit.
