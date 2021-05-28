INDIANAPOLIS - Qualifying members of the Rushville boys track and field team traveled to Warren Central on Thursday evening to compete in the regional round of the 2021 IHSAA Track and Field Tournament.
The top three finishers in each event qualified for the Indiana State Track and Field Finals to be held at Ben Davis High School on Friday, June 4.
Center Grove claimed the team regional championship with a score of 142 with Warren Central 96, Columbus North 63, Franklin Central 44, and East Central-37 rounding out the top five teams.
Rushville sophomore Jacob Hampton qualified for the regional in the pole vault and nearly set a new season best at opening height, but just missed getting over the bar.
Junior Carter Tague set a new season best in the long jump with a distance of 19-8.5 to finish in 13th place overall.
Tague also competed in the 400m dash and finished 13th with a time of :53.93.
Junior Kyle Stanley ran a 4:49.48 in the 1600 to come in 13th place.
Senior Keith Bacon ran a strong 800 to come in 10th place overall with a time of 2:06.92.
The 4x100 team of Harper Miller, Alec Evans, Colton Griffith, and Jake Vance placed 14th overall finishing with a time of :45.50.
The 4x400 team of Bacon, A. Evans, Josiah Hay and Tague finished in 16th place with a time of 4:00.39.
"Regional is always loaded with some of the best track and field athletes in Indiana and this year was no exception. It is a unique experience for our guys to be able to compete at this level. It is a memorable event for our guys and I am proud of the way they accept the challenge and do their best," Coach Jim Marlatt said.
-Information provided
