GREENFIELD - The Rushville boys track team traveled to Greenfield on Friday evening to compete in the annual Cougar Chase Invitational. Despite windy conditions, the Lions competed well and showed significant improvement in a number of events, according to Coach Jim Marlatt.
The Lions finished fifth in the field. Franklin Community won the boys trophy with a score of 176.5 followed by Frankton 147, Greenfield-Central 119, Greenwood 118.5, and Rushville 73.
In the field events, the pole vault trio of Jacob Hampton, Brody Miller, and Nick Amos all set season bests finishing fourth, fifth and seventh clearing 8-6, 8-0, and 7-6 respectively.
Joe Sheehan and Eli McGrath finished seventh and 10th in the discus with throws of 109-4 and 93-11. Sheehan also finished seventh in the shot put throwing 40-1 with McGrath coming in eighth and Austin Vance taking ninth overall.
Tristan Norris finished seventh in the long jump with a distance of 17-11.5 with Alec Evans coming in 10th and Aedan Muench-Bender finishing 13th. Evans and Carter Tague also took sixth and seventh places in the high jump both clearing 5-0.
In the relays, the 4x200 team of Jake Vance, Harper Miller, Josiah Hay, and Tague had a strong race taking second place with a time of 1:38.
The 4x800 team of Keith Bacon, Adam Bousman, Ryan Schindler, and Charlie Sterrett finished fourth with a time of 9:07.
The 4x100 team of Harper Miller, Evans, Colton Griffith, and J. Vance put together their best race of the season to finish fifth with a time of :46.69.
The 4x400 team of Bacon, J. Hay, Evans, and Tague came in fourth place with a time of 3:44.
Individually, J. Vance placed fourth in the 100 with a time of :12.05 with H. Miller and Jayden Roosa coming in 10th and 11th overall. J. Vance also placed fourth in the 200 with a time of :24.71 with H. Miller also scoring in eighth place and Griffith coming in 11th with times of :25.13 and :25.81.
In the 400, Tague came in fourth place with a time of :54.58 with Josiah Hay scoring in seventh place with a time of :55.98 and Sam Barada taking 13th (season best).
Keith Bacon took fourth overall in the 800 with a time of 2:10 with Charlie Sterrett and Adam Bousman placing 10th and 15th.
Kyle Stanley ran a season best time of 4:51 in the 1600 to come in sixth place with Caleb Krodel and Sam Sterrett coming in 12th and 14th. Stanley also set a season best in the 3200 with a time of 10:43 to finish seventh with Krodel and Schindler finishing 10th and 12th.
In the 110 hurdles, Caleb Rector, Brian Simmermon, and Ashton Reece finished 10th, 12th, and 13th with times of :21.08, :21.47, and :23.36. The hurdler trio returned to finish 11th (Rector), 12th (Simmermon), and 13th (Reece) in the 300 hurdles with times of :52.14, :56.49, and :58.86.
"Tonight was another night of improvement for the guys. There are a number of individuals and events that certainly got better. It was not a perfect meet and there are still a number of events that have to get better, but there were definitely some very bright spots tonight. The goal is to put together a complete performance at conference and sectional," Coach Marlatt said.
The Lions track team will head to Franklin County on Tuesday for a 3-team meet with East Central and will host Tri and Union County on Thursday for Senior Night.
-Information provided.
