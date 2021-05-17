AURORA - The Rushville boys track and field team sent their reserve athletes to South Dearborn on Saturday morning to compete in the EIAC Reserve meet.
On the track, the 4x800 team of Heath Barada, Jonathan Starke, Shepard Cupp, and Tuff Tackett finished in fourth place with a time of 9:56.
Caleb Rector placed second overall in the 110m hurdles with a time of :19.74 with Ashton Reece placing eighth (season best) and Brian Simmermon 11th.
In the 100, Ashton Hammond and Chase Woolf placed 12th and 13th with times of :12.65 and :12.68 with Benjamin Means also competing in the event.
Ryan Schindler and Sam Sterrett finished fourth and 11th in the 1600 with times of 5:03 (season best) and 5:27.
The 4x100 team of Hammond, Woolf, Means, and Nick Amos finished in fifth place with a time of :50.45.
In the 400, Sam Barada came in fourth place with a time of :57.28 (season best). Rector returned to finish first in the 300m hurdles with a season best time of :46.42 with Reece and Simmermon coming in fifth and eighth.
Jonathan Starke ran a season best in the 800 to finish fourth overall in 2:21 with H. Barada and Cupp also running well in the event.
Hammond and Woolf came in sixth and 10th in the 200 with times of :24.97 and :25.50 with Means and Aedan Muench-Bender also competing.
Ryan Schindler took first overall in the 3200 with a time of 11:30 with Sam Sterrett coming in third with a time of 12:22. Tthe 4x400 team of Rector, Cupp, Starke, and S. Barada placed fourth overall with a time of 4:12.
In the field, Nick Pavey finished 13th in the discus with a season best throw of 91-1 with Austin Vance taking 16th, Nick Amos 19th, Bryton Grizzell 22nd, Dominick Evans 32nd and Shepard Cupp 36th.
In the shot put, Vance placed third overall with a distance of 39-7.5 with Pavey placing 13th, and Grizzell 24th.
In the long jump, Nick Amos came in 17th place with a jump of 14-2 and Aedan Muench-Bender came in 21st overall with a jump of 11-1.5. And in the pole vault, Jacob Hampton finished third with a season best height of 9-6 with Kavan Hay, Nick Amos, and Muench-Bender also competed.
"Today was a great opportunity for our reserve athletes to be able to compete in a large meet. Most of the reserve athletes are freshmen and sophomores who will be asked to step up to larger roles as juniors and seniors. This is a great experience for them and it also helps build their confidence. I am pleased with the results today and the future of the RCHS track team appears to be bright," Coach Jim Marlatt said.
The Rushville track teams will compete in the sectional round of the IHSAA track and field tournament this week. The girls will compete on Tuesday night and the boys on Thursday night with both meets taking place at Connersville.
-Information provided.
