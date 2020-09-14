RUSHVILLE - The Lions cruised to the team title in their own Rushville Invitational on Saturday.
“An outstanding day for the Lions. Today made it six wins in five days to cap off a busy week. The guys felt like they should be able to take control of things going into today’s matches and they did a good job of it by sweeping all of the medals. We’re looking forward to another big week with three conference matches on the schedule,” Coach Heuer said.
In the opening round, the Lions defeated South Dearborn 5-0.
Jake Carroll won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles.
At No. 2 singles, Marlin Hershberger won 6-0, 6-0.
Sam Smith won by forfeit at No. 3 singles.
The No. 1 doubles team of Jensen Smith and Cameron Jackman won 6-0. The No. 2 doubles team of Alex Wainwright and Trevor Hunter won 6-4, 6-1.
The Lions shut out Cambridge City Lincoln in the second round 5-0.
Carroll won 6-1, 6-1.
Hershberger, S. Smith and the doubles team of J. Smith and Jackman all won 6-0, 6-0.
The No. 2 doubles team of Wainwright and Hunter won 6-2, 6-1.
In the final round, the Lions defeated Tri 5-0.
The Lions only gave up one game among all five matches.
