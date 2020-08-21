RUSHVILLE — The Lion soccer team opened the season at Wapahani and returned with a 2-1 victory.
Wapahani opened the scoring with a header that found the net. The Lions came back to knot the game at 1-1 with a shot from midfielder Carter Tague. The teams went to the break even at 1-1.
The game remained tied until the three minutes of the game. RCHS sophomore Evan Clark found the net from 23-yards out to put the Lions on top and seal the victory.
“The Lion defense really stepped up today with some young players. Dylan Montgomery led the defense with Benjamin Means and Nathan Dora all playing a tremendous game in front of goalkeeper Jonathan Starke. With the pandemic we are dealing with, we are missing a few key players. This gave some others an opportunity to step up early and get some time on the pitch. I’m very proud of how we never quit and were able to pull out a victory,” Chris Chastain said.
Batesville 6, Rushville 0
BATESVILLE – Batesville hosted Rushville in EIAC boys soccer action Thursday.
The first half opened with the Bulldogs controlling both sides of the pitch, Rushville struggling to find any rhythm. Batesville’s speed and control had the Lions on their heels, allowing the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead heading into the half.
Batesville scored a quick goal just a minute into the match when Calvin Sherwood assisted Ian Powers for a shot into the net. Throughout the first half, JJ Kuisel and Powers connected for a total of six goals. Each player scored a hat trick.
The second half opened with a much more focused and intense Rushville team, and while the Lions never found the net in the second half, they also didn’t allow Batesville another goal either.
“As a team, we struggled tonight with energy and intensity. Batesville is a very good team, and we will see them again in the sectional. We had a bright spot in freshman Nathan Dora, who showed a tremendous amount of potential in a high energy role, but as a whole, we need to come ready to play. I believe that this team can take this showing and turn it around going forward,” RCHS Chris Chastain said.
In junior varsity action, the Lions and Bulldogs finished in a 0-0 tie.
RCHS Coach Foster said, “I asked the boys to give me everything they had for 35 minutes, as we didn’t have but two subs able to come off the bench, and they gave it their all. I am very proud of all of them for playing hard and supporting each other in our first contest. Tristan Norris in a defensive role had a very good game for his first game ever, as did Brody Miller and Matthew Clark in offensive roles.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.