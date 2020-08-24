RUSHVILLE — The return to the gridiron for the Lions brought a celebration of Senior Night and the Milan Indians as the opponent. After the celebration of Senior Night for football, band, cross country and cheerleading, Milan did most of the celebrating with a 48-26 victory over Rushville.
Rushville opened the game with the ball and put together a 10-play drive. An interception by Milan’s Adam Norman halted the Lions and turned the ball over to the Indians.
Big chunk plays by the Indians, including a 34-yard run by Logan Reed, set up a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Peyton Wert. Ethan Kaulig added the point after as the Indians led 7-0 with 6:54 left in the first quarter.
On the Lions’ next possession, Milan’s Riley Johnson recovered a fumble to give the ball back in the hands of the Indians.
Seven plays later, the Indians added to the lead with a 10-yard TD run by Cole Steele. The point after made it 14-0 with 2:07 left on the first quarter clock.
On the first play of the second quarter, the Lions cut into the Milan lead. Quarterback Austin Vance scored on the 1-yard run to make it 14-6. A 49-yard run by Josiah Hay set up the score for the Lions.
After the Indians were forced to punt, Rushville cut the deficit again. Austin Vance’s pass to Jake Vance four the 24-yard TD made the score 14-12 with 3:25 to play in the second quarter.
The Indians were not done. At the 2:24 mark, Reed scored on a 33-yard run. The point after made it 21-12.
After the Lions fumbled on the kick-off, quarterback Wert found Norman on the 17-yard TD pass to extend the lead to 27-12 at the half.
The Lions kicked off to start the third quarter, but Luke Webb recovered the squib kick to give the ball back to Rushville. Unfortunately the Lions could not advance the ball and turned the ball over on downs.
The Indians took over on their own 25-yard line. Wert hit Norman for the 29-yard touchdown at the 7:11 mark of the third quarter. The point after gave Milan a 34-12 lead.
The Lion offense responded as Austin Vance hit Jake Vance for the 42-yard TD at the 3:51 mark. Hay carried in the 2-point conversion to cut the deficit to 34-20.
Both teams turned the ball over on downs on the next possession. Milan then added to the lead on an 18-yard TD run by Reed. The point after made it 41-20 with 6:48 left in the game.
A 51-pass play from Vance to Vance cut the deficit to 41-26 with 6:34 to play, but Milan came right back with a 58-yard TD run by Wert at the 5:33 mark to make the final margin 48-26.
Austin Vance threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. Jake Vance had 143 yards receiving with three touchdowns. Josiah Hay rushed for 127 yards and had 53 yards receiving.
Milan was led on the ground by Logan Reed with 155 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Peyton Wert added 146 yards rushing with a touchdown. Wert passed four 200 yards and three TDs. Adam Norman had 152 yards receiving with three touchdowns.
Milan hosts county rival Batesville (0-1) this Friday.
The Lions face Covenant Christian, a new game to the schedule due to New Castle having to cancel. The game will be at 7 p.m. and held at Zionsville West Middle School.
