RUSHVILLE – The Lions baseball team opened up the 2021 season by hosting South Dearborn on Monday. The Knights took advantage of six Rushville errors in the middle innings to open up a tight game and left with a 10-3 victory.
Rushville had six hits in the contest, led by Adam Sizemore’s single and run-scoring triple. Jack Barnes added a double and a run scored. Harley Fuller, Cooper Wicker, and Landon Trowbridge each added singles. Bryce Crowder added two walks and a run scored.
Sizemore, Wicker, Barnes, and Crowder split up the pitching duties, with Crowder suffering the loss.
Rushville 14, Shenandoah 8
Rushville’s Maurice Manghelli picked up the win in relief of starting pitcher Bryce Berkemeier on Wednesday as the Lions knocked off Shenandoah 14-8.
Landon Trowbridge picked up the save with three scoreless innings of relief. Manghelli and Trowbridge combined to allow one unearned run while striking outs nine Raiders.
Bryce Crowder hammered a 3-run home run to pace the offense. Jack Barnes and Trowbridge each added two hits. Harley Fuller, Adam Sizemore, Cooper Wicker, and Kameron Morton each added hits as well. Barnes and Trowbridge each had doubles, while Wicker added a triple.
Rushville travels to South Dearborn on Monday to finish the regular season series with the Knights.
