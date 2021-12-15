RUSHVILLE - The Lion basketball team had a full weekend by hosting EIAC foe Franklin County on Friday and South Bend Riley on Saturday.
Rushville's junior varsity fell 41-40 to Franklin County on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
The JV Lions were led in scoring by Nick Jarman with 16 points. Dylan Tellas had eight points. Keegan Bowles and Chase Woolf both finished with six points.
In the varsity contest, the Wildcats picked up the 54-42 EIAC victory. Jerron Taylor had 19 points to lead the wya for the Lions. Quentin Cain added seven points, and Jack Laker chipped in with six points.
On Saturday, the junior varsity lost 53-10 to South Bend Riley. XxZavien Jenkins and Keegan Bowles each had three points in the game.
The Lion varsity squad fell to Riley 73-42. Rushville had two players in double figures with Taylor finishing with 17 points and Cain adding 11 points.
Rushville's freshman boys defeated Waldron 35-28.
For the young Lions, Adrian Apodaca had nine points. Ralph Eakins had eight points. Isaac Schelle and Braydon Wilson each had six points.
The Lion freshman lost 57-26 to New Palestine.
The Lions were led in scoring by Karson Gipson with eight points and Jackson Owen with seven points.
Rushville's varsity is 0-5 on the season. The Lions host EIAC rival Lawrenceburg on Friday and travel to Centerville on Saturday.
