GREENSBURG - The Rushville golf team opened the season with a nail-bitter against host North Decatur on the Meadow Nine at North Branch Golf Course. By the difference of one stroke, the Lions knocked off the Chargers 173-174.
North’s Collin Bryant claimed medalist honors by carding a 2-under 34.
Rushville was led by Sam Smith with a 41.
Caleb Jessup was two shots back with 43.
Jensen Smith carded 44.
Jacob Carroll finished with 45 and Cordell Fuller had a 51.
Other scores for North included Carson Parmer with 41, Jack Koehne with 46, Xavier Adams with 53 and Cejay Parmer with 57.
In reserve action, Rushville won 215-226.
For the Lions, Jack Laker carded 47. Landen Conner finished with 51 followed by Logan Tressler 57, Jensen Megee 60 and Devin Richardson 64.
North was led by Austin Gould with 49 followed by Brandenburg 56, Gauck 60, Schwartz 61 and Yoder 66.
The Lions host Knightstown, Eastern Hancock and New Castle at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
