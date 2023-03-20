WASHINGTON – Jac-Cen-Del’s tournament run came to an end Saturday in the Washington Semistate opening round. Rock Creek Academy knocked off the Eagles 58-47 to advance to the semistate championship game.
The regional champion Eagles end the season at 18-10.
Rock Creek led at each quarter break. The Lions held a slim 12-10 lead after the first eight minutes. Rock Creek extended the lead to 22-17 at the half. A 14-9 run in the third quarter gave the Lions a 36-26 lead heading to the fourth. A high scoring fourth quarter saw the team combine for 43 points, but it was the Lions that prevailed at the final horn, 58-47.
Rock Creek’s Keajuan Beco and Ladarius Wallace led the way offensively, scoring 20 points and 17 points respectively. Jaleb Treat finished with eight points followed by Gavon Taylor six, Marial Diper three, Memphis Jackson three and Kalann Brown one.
JCD was led by Devin Grieshop with 13 points and Matt Dickman with 12 points. Clark Dwenger added nine points. Landon Kohlman scored eight points, including two 3-pointers. Johnny Newhart had three points and Seth Drockelman added two points.
Rock Creek (12-15) fell to Indianapolis Lutheran (19-7) 55-47 in the semistate championship. Lutheran will take on Southwood (15-12) for the Class A state title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.