RUSHVILLE – The Lion tennis team hosted former HHC foe Greenfield-Central for Senior Night on Monday. With a sweep of the singles matches, the Lions knocked off the Cougars 3-2. Rushville is 2-2 on the season.
“A big win for the kids to savor on Senior Night. A couple of seniors went at it at No. 1 singles to decide the match with Jake Carroll nailing down the win for Rushville with a dramatic 3-set victory against Carsen Gibson 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.”
Rushville’s Marlin Hershberger cruised to his “double bagel” victory over Robbie Dye 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 3 singles, Sam Smith rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Mathew Hyre.
Rushville’s No. 1 doubles team of Cameron Jackman and Jensen Smith lost 7-6 (8-6), 6-0 to Corbin Tiley and Jack Weidner.
Rushville’s No. 2 doubles team of Josh Wainwright and Trevor Hunter lost 6-0, 6-0 to Garrett Neumeister and Nick Grandstaft.
In junior varsity singles, Lucas Vaughn was defeated 8-0 by Casey Hunt.
