AURORA – South Dearborn played host to the Lions of Rushville in EIAC basketball action Friday. The Knights held a 30-22 lead at the half and extended the lead in the second half en route to the 63-42 victory.
Tobie Teke led the Knights with 18 points, six assists and four rebounds. Eli Hoffman added 13 points and Quentin Stevens finished with 12 points and four rebounds. Reese Willoughby (six rebounds) had eight points and Ryan Willoughby (six rebounds) had seven.
The Lions were led by Jerron Taylor with 16 points. Jack Laker and Cameron Jackman both finished with eight points. Sam Smith and Camren Munchel both had three points and Keegan Bowles had two points.
The Lions travel to Greensburg (12-2) on Thursday.
