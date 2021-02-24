LAWRENCEBURG - The Tigers exploited their height advantage over a short-handed Rushville squad on Tuesday. Lawrenceburg consistently went to 6-5 Jackson Bobo and 6-5 Ashton Craig in the paint to build an early lead and cruise to a 76-48 EIAC victory.
The Tigers opened the game on a 10-0 run, started and ended with 3-pointers by Garrett Yoon and Reece Denning. Bobo had the other four points in the paint for the Tigers. A drive to the bucket by Quentin Cain got the Lions on the board. The Tigers went back to their size advantage as Craig scored four straight. Rushville answered with a bucket by Jerron Taylor and 3-pointer from Sam Smith. A rebound bucket by Denning and bucket by Craig ended the first quarter with Lawrenceburg leading 18-7.
The teams traded scoring opportunities throughout the second quarter as neither team could make a run. Lawrenceburg got the first and last buckets of the quarter to outscore Rushville 16-13. Rushville was led by Camren Munchel in the frame. The senior scored six straight for the Lions as Rushville cut the deficit to single digits. Bobo’s bucket ended the half with the Tigers on top 34-20.
The Tigers extended the lead in the third quarter, scoring the first nine points. Bobo continued his solid play with seven of those nine. Rushville got on the board with back-to-back 3-pointers from Cameron Jackman. After a rebound bucket by Bobo, Smith scored for the Lions. Lawrenceburg added four straight points before Jackman drained his third triple of the quarter. A 3-pointer from Dahya Patel for the Tigers ended the quarter with the Tigers leading 52-31.
Rushville was unable to make a run in the fourth as the Tigers outscored Rushville 24-17.
Jackman finished with 15 points to lead the way for the Lions. Smith finished with 12 points followed by Munchel six, Taylor four, Cain four, Thompson three, Morton two and Beard two.
Rushville ends the regular season at North Decatur on Thursday.
