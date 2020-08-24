AURORA – In an EIAC soccer match with South Dearborn, the Lions fell 3-1 to the Knights to drop to 1-2 on the season.
South Dearborn scored early in the first half to grab the lead. The score remained 1-0 until the three minute mark when Carter Tague took the ball from Dylan Montgomery and found the back of the net to tie the score at 1-1.
The tie was short-lived as the Knights took advantage of a Lion defensive miscue to grab the 2-1 lead at the half.
In the second half, the Knights recorded their third goal with a deep bouncing shot from half field.
The Lions began taking control midway through the half, pressuring their defensive line and taking multiple shots. At the 13-minute mark, a lightning detection system said there was lightning in the area, causing the game to end at that point.
“The need to end the game at the point, when we were pressuring them and gaining momentum, was very disappointing. Our guys were controlling the game. However, I am pleased that this team showed a lot more energy and enthusiasm for the game today. We had some great runs and prospects. Carter Tague, Dylan Romans, and Jacob Hampton did a great job of putting the ball forward for some opportunities,” Coach Chastain said.
In the junior varsity contest, Rushville fell to the Knights 1-0.
Coach Foster said, “We lost on a penalty kick, which was just unlucky. The boys showed better ball movement, and we had some opportunities with some really good shots on goal but just couldn’t find the back of the net. Michael Fudge played a really good game in goal in his first outing of the season. Shawn Fudge also played very well in a defensive mid position. Evan Clark, Eli Jobe, and Matthew Clark combined up top for some good chances. I’m very proud of all of them with their improvement and tenacity.”
