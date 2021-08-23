RUSHVILLE – The Rushville Lions soccer team hosted the South Dearborn Knights on Saturday. A high scoring match ensued with the game going into overtime, but ultimately the Lions fell short with a final score of 5-4.
This conference game was a back and forth battle from the start. The Knights got the first goal of the game making it 1-0, but a few minutes later, Rushville’s Carter Tague found junior Aritz Gomez who scored to make it 1-1.
South Dearborn responded with another goal, but once again, Gomez found the back of the net making it 2-2 going into the half.
The back and forth play continued in the second half with the Knights’ Dana Lewis making it 3-2. Rushville came back from down one again when junior Jackson Tracy finished a deflected ball for his first goal of the season making it 3-3.
“Tracy, a team leader in assists last season, has worked hard this offseason on scoring and it was nice to see his hard work payoff,” Coach Eric Wagner said.
Lewis, scored another goal for South Dearborn making it 4-3. Rushville made some adjustments with 10 minutes remaining switching to a more offensive formation.
The Lions defense held strong even with limited numbers while their offense went on the attack. With only two minutes left in the match, Gomez returned the favor and found Tague who made a nice shot from just inside the penalty box to tie the game at 4-4 and force overtime.
Rushville stayed in their offensive formation, but the first seven minutes of overtime saw no scoring. One minute into the second seven minute overtime, an unfortunate foul by the Lions in their penalty box allowed Lewis to score on a penalty kick for the game winner.
Coach Wagner was impressed with how Rushville played.
“If they continue to play like they did today, making easy passes and moving without the ball, good things will come as the season progresses,” Coach Wagner added.
The Lions host Union County at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by the Lady Lions and Lady Patriots at 7 p.m.
Information provided
