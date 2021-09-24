RUSHVILLE – The Rushville boys soccer team hosted the New Castle Trojans for Senior Night. The Lions fought hard, but were unable to secure a victory with a final score of 3-0.
Before action started, the Lions honored seniors Carter Tague, Hayden Miller, Jonathan Starke and Rochelle Meyers.
“We commend these individuals for their dedication to the soccer program over the last four years,” Coach Wagner noted.
The Lions also acknowledged their foreign exchange students Aritz Gomez and Vasco Verwimp, who joined us from Spain and Belgium this year.
Senior Night is always a game to remember but this one nobody will forget. A chilly evening, inches of rain during the day, and a continuing downpour into the evening made for a field that was almost unplayable.
Coach Wagner said, “Conditions like this even the playing field when it comes to skill. You have to be mentally tough.”
The Lions and Trojans played strong in the first half as they tried to navigate the mud and puddles. Long shots were dangerous as the wind and slick surfaces made it difficult for the goalkeepers to stop the ball. A shot from distance by the Trojans was stopped by Jonathan Starke, but a quick follow by New Castle allowed them to score making it 1-0 at the half.
The second half saw the rain increase. The Lions were getting shots on goal as they had the wind at their back, but a quick counterattack by the Trojans allowed them to score their second goal. A corner kick a few minutes later made it 3-0.
With a lead, New Castle set up a defensive formation. Rushville continued to attack until the game was called with 16 minutes remaining due to an unplayable field.
Coach Wagner said, “We worked on not forcing the ball on offense yesterday in practice. When New Castle went into a defensive formation, we passed the ball back and forth across the field looking for gaps to attack. It was nice to see strategies from practice translate to a game.”
The Lions will next be in action at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Muncie Central for a second time to finish a game they started in August.
Information provided.
