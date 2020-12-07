RUSHVILLE - The Lion basketball team had a home doubleheader weekend as Rushville played host to EIAC rival Connersville on Friday and New Palestine on Saturday.
Connersville 60, Rushville 39
Behind three players scoring in double figures, the visiting Spartans knocked off the Lions 60-39.
The Spartans jumped out to a 7-2 lead, capped by a 3-pointer by Kaleb Sparks. Rushville responded with back-to-back 3-pointers from Camren Munchel and Jerron Taylor to take the lead 8-7. A free throw by Connersville’s James Williams tied the game and two more free throws by Williams put the Spartans back in front. Connersville never trailed again in the contest.
Connersville closed the first quarter on a 7-2 run. Jack Laker’s bucket in the paint was the lone bucket for the Lions as the Spartans led 17-10 heading to the second quarter.
A 3-pointer by Tobey Billups opened the scoring in the second quarter for Connersville. The Lions got the answer as Taylor hit from long range. With the Connersville lead at 22-13, Rushville got three straight points from Cameron Jackman and a free throw from Laker to close the gap to 22-17 with 3:42 to play in the half.
The Spartans scored the next eight points before Tayor’s free throw closed the first half with Connersville on top 30-18.
The second half opened with 3-pointers from Connersville’s Cole Martin and Rushville’s Munchel. Connersville then went on an 11-2 run to extend the lead to 44-23. A Quentin Cain triple for the Lions closed the third quarter with Rushville trailing 44-26.
The Lions cut the deficit to 14 early in the fourth on a Sam Smith 3-pointer and bucket by Laker. Connersville ended any hope of a Lion rally with a 9-1 run to lead 54-32. Cain capped the game with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to make the final score 60-39.
Taylor led the Lions with 11 points, three assists and three steals. Munchel finished with seven points. Laker added seven points and two assists. Cain tallied six points and three assists. Jackman had five points, two rebounds, three assists and three steals. Smith added three points and one steal.
For Connersville, Williams had 15 points and eight rebounds followed by Martin 13 points, Billups 13 points, Sparks six points, Sullenbarger five points, Graham four points, Barron two points and Brown two points.
In the junior varsity game, Connersville held off the Lions 39-37. John Alexander led the Lions with eight points. Kameron Morton finished with seven points followed by Thomas Warner six, Nash Paddack six, Drew McKee five, Keegan Bowles two, Thompson two and Lane Beard one.
The Lions return to action Friday at EIAC foe Franklin County.
New Palestine 73, Rushville 39
Visiting New Palestine scored 48 points in the second half to pull away to a 73-39 victory at Rushville. The Lions are now 0-3 on the young season. The Dragons are 1-1.
New Palestine led 18-7 after the first quarter. The Lions fought back to cut the deficit to six points at 25-19 at the half.
The Dragons then outscored the Lions 23-6, including an 11-2 run to open the period, in the third quarter to pull away to the 48-25 lead. New Palestine added 25 points in the fourth quarter while limiting Rushville to 14 en route to the victory.
Steele Brasfield led the way for the Dragons with a game-high 23 points. Eli Stephens was also in double figures for the Dragons with 11 points. Ian Stephens added nine followed by Damon Hockett seven, C.J. Oliver seven, Luke Burgess six, Matt Brown four, Kyle Bastain three and Jaret Whitaker three.
For the Lions, Jerron Taylor scored 20 points. Quentin Cain finished with six followed by Cameron Jackman five, Jack Laker four, Nash Paddack two and Camren Munchel two.
New Palestine won the junior varsity contest 64-52.
