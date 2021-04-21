The Lions fell to Lawrenceburg on Monday evening 11-1. Rushville managed only two hits off of Tiger pitcher Ethan Weimer, who also struck out 16 batters in six innings of work.
Harley Fuller collected both Rushville hits and scored the only Lion run. Adam Sizemore started on the hill and suffered the loss. Kameron Morton also pitched in relief.
In junior varsity action, the Lions defeated Greensburg 9-3.
Tyler Smith got the start on the mound for the Lions. According to Coach Harpring, the freshman was excellent in four complete innings, striking out eight batters and allowing just two hits and two runs. Landon Trowbridge took over in the fifth and pitched the final three innings. Trowbridge struck out six, allowing just one hit and one run.
At the plate, the Lions tallied 12 hits. Keegan Bowles, Mo Manghelli, John Alexander, Landon Trowbridge, Tyler Smith and Justin Foreman all had singles in the contest. Smith and Trowbridge added doubles, while Manghelli added a triple.
On the road at Centerville, Rushville’s Nathan Dora pounded the strike zone in his first start of the year, not allowing a hit until two outs into the third inning. A Lion error extended the inning, and Centerville took advantage. Trowbridge was first in relief and got the Lions out of the third. The Bulldogs got to Trowbridge in the fourth. The sophomore allowed five runs, but did strike out four hitters. Jack Culley and Bowles pitched the final two innings, combining to allow only one run while striking out three.
Smith, Bowles, and Dora each had singles to lead the offense. Bowles, Dora, and Culley scored the Lion runs.
