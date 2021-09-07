RUSHVILLE - The Rushville boys soccer team hosted the Lawrenceburg Tigers on Saturday and lost 10-0. The Lions had a tough battle ahead of them as the Tigers came into the contest ranked top 20 in the state and Rushville was challenged by some injuries, according to Coach Wagner.
The first 25 minutes of action saw the Lions defense battle the offensive attack by the Tigers. Rushville was also able to put together some offensive attacks of their own.
Coach Wagner said, “Our first 20 to 25 minutes of the match was some of the best soccer we have played this year. We rose to the level of our competition. A couple defenses lapses allowed the Tigers to score back-to-back goals in the middle of the first half. Lawrenceburg found their rhythm and scored three more goals to make it 5-0 at halftime."
The second half saw more of the same offensive attack from Lawrenceburg. The Tigers scored another five goals to make the final score 10-0.
The Lions will next be in action at 5:30 p.m. Thursday as they host the Morristown Yellow Jackets.
-Information provided.
