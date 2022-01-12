RUSHVILLE – The Lion wrestling team hosted conference foe Franklin County on Senior Night.
Rushville honored senior managers Savanah Snow and Alexa Yung and wrestlers Alan Busche and Aritz Gomez.
“We had a tough night against a tough Franklin County team. We forgot how to wrestle on top tonight and were a little flat,” Coach Jim Tush said. “We did have a few highlights though. Tuff Tackett got an impressive win shooting and taking down his opponent five times. Aritz Gomez had two takedowns before pinning his opponent in the second period. Matthew Komlanc re-wrestled an opponent, who had beaten him in Connersville, and came out victorious, and Elijah Biggs pinned his opponent in a JV match at 160 pounds.”
Franklin County won the meet 52-19.
“After wrestling five tough matches this past Saturday, it was a quick turnaround for tonight’s competition. We have three days of hard practice to get ready for our conference tournament this Saturday at Franklin County. Wrestling begins at 9 a.m.,” Coach Tush added.
Results
113 – Zakk Reed – lost by pin
120 – Tuff Tackett – won 16-5
126 – Kian Nash – lost by pin
132 – Wyatt Jacobs – lost 15-2
138 – Connor Hodson – lost by pin
145 – Aritz Gomez – won by pin
152 – Edgar Fernandez – lost by pin
160 – Matthew Komlanc – won 7-5
170 – Alan Busche – lost by pin
182 – Aaron Robinson – lost by pin
220 – Trey Newman – lost by pin
HWT – Mike Rohr – won by forfeit
JV – 160 – Elijah Biggs – won by pin
BATESVILLE
GREENSBURG – The Pirates and Bulldogs met on the mat Tuesday at Greensburg. Batesville won five of the nine matches that were wrestled, but due to forfeits, Greensburg prevailed 39-36.
Alex Murphy, Parker Glandon, Josh Mobley, Christian Garcia, and Max Amberger won by pin for the Bulldogs. Damien Dance added six points by receiving a forfeit.
The Bulldogs move to 19-10 as they travel to Franklin County on Saturday to compete in the EIAC tournament.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.