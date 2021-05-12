RUSHVILLE - Rushville hosted the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference Track and Field Meet on Tuesday.
The Batesville Bulldogs won the EIAC team championship for the boys with a score of 133.33 followed by East Central 127, Franklin County 115, Connersville 73.33, Rushville 65.33, Greensburg 43, Lawrenceburg 35 and South Dearborn 31.
The Lions put together their most complete meet of the season and had several excellent performances, according to Coach Jim Marlatt. In the field, Carter Tague finished second in the long jump with a distance of 19-7.25 with Tristan Norris also scoring in eighth place with a jump of 18-2. Both long jumpers set new season bests.
Joe Sheehan took fifth place in the shot put with a distance of 42-8 and seventh place in the discus with a throw of 119-5, both season bests. Eli McGrath came in ninth in the shot put and Austin Vance took 16th in the discus.
In the pole vault, freshman Brody Miller cleared a season best height of 9-0 to tie for eighth place.
On the track, the 4x800 team of Adam Bousman, Caleb Krodel, Charlie Sterrett, and Keith Bacon finished seventh overall with a season best time of 8:53.
Caleb Rector and Brian Simmermon ran in the 110m hurdles and finished 11th and 14th.
Jake Vance finished in fourth place in the 100 with a time of :11.40 with Colton Griffith finishing 14th.
Kyle Stanley set a new season best time in the 1600 to finish second overall in 4:46 while Ryan Schindler also set a season best time of 5:05 to finish ninth.
The 4x100 team of Harper Miller, Alec Evans, Griffith and J. Vance set a new season best time to finish fourth overall in :54.75.
Tague and Josiah Hay took fourth and sixth in the 400 with times of :53.30 and :54.02 (season best).
Rector and Ashton Reece came in ninth and 14th (season best) in the 300m hurdles.
Bacon and C. Sterrett returned to finish fifth and seventh in the 800 with times of 2:09 and 2:11 (season best).
H. Miller and J. Vance finished ninth and 10th in the 200.
Stanley and Krodel were strong in the 3200 both setting new season best times of 10:40 and 10:41 to finish third and fourth overall.
The 4x400 team Bacon, A. Evans, J. Hay, and Tague had their best race of the season to finish fourth overall with a time of 3:38.
"Tonight was a lot of fun for our guys. To be able to compete at a meet of this level at home is an awesome experience. It meant a lot to the team to compete in this atmosphere and I think they rose to the occasion. We had a number of really standout performances that we have been working for," Coach Marlatt said. "Tonight was also a great experience for our team to prepare for sectional next week and it was definitely another step in the right direction for this team."
-Information provided.
