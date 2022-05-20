CONNERSVILLE - The host Spartans won the track sectional title for the boys with a team total of 120 points.
Hagerstown took second with 105 followed by Richmond 89, Rushville 78, Northeastern 70.5, Seton Catholic 46.5, Centerville 42, Tri 29, Cambridge City Lincoln 25 and Union County 16.
The top three finishers from each event advance to the regional at Greenfield next Thursday.
On the track, the Lions were led by senior Kyle Stanley with a pair of sectional titles. Stanley won the 1600 in 4:33.5. He won the 3200 in a personal best 9:54.32. Stanley also anchored the 4x800 relay team to a fifth place finish with a season best 8:46.
"Both of Kyle’s races this evening were so calculated and smart. He was patient and when he committed to winning, there was no turning back. I just can’t say enough about his dedication to this sport and his team, he makes it so much fun for everyone. Running comes so natural for him, but he does work so hard and definitely deserves another week or two," Coach Tush said.
Rushville's Trent Dyer advanced to the regional in the high jump with a height of 6-0, good for second place.
Rushville's Carter Tague finished second in the long jump with a distance of 19-7.25 and took third in the 400 with a time of :53.69.
Rushville's Jacob Hampton and Brody Miller tied for second place in the pole vault with a height of 10-6.
Other notable performances were Layne Beard in the throws with two personal bests. In the shot put, he had a distance of 43-3 and in the discus he had a distance of 118-3.
Rushville's Chase Wolf was fifth in the 200 with a time of :24.11.
Coach Bentley said, "Senior Layne Beard did a phenomenal job. We asked all of our athletes to step up and perform to give us a chance and he certainly did just that. He hit personal bests of 12 feet in discus and three feet in the shot put. When it mattered the most, he showed up and performed very well. Layne is a kid that, from the very beginning, bought into what we were teaching, starting off in the weight room doing things the right way each and every day. I am hoping to see Layne advance to the next level and continue to build on the performance he had for us this year."
