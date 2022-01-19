RUSHVILLE - Balanced scoring and a solid defensive effort led the host Lions past Union County 67-44 on Tuesday.
The Lions improve to 4-9 on the season while the Patriots fall to 4-7.
Rushville's Cameron Jackman opened the scoring with a 3-pointer. Union County countered with a bucket by Reece Watterson and two free throws by Ragen Bias to lead 4-3. That was the only lead for Union County in the game.
Rushville regained the lead on another bomb by Jackman and bucket by Dylan Thompson. Quentin Cain drained a 3-pointer and Thompson scored off the Kameron Morton assist to give the Lions a 13-4 lead. A Bias 3-pointer for Union County closed the quarter with Rushville leading 13-7.
Union County cut the deficit to four to open the second quarter, but another Cain 3-pointer extended the lead to seven. Rushville extended the lead to 20-11 when Cain found Jake Laker for the bucket following a Jerron Taylor bucket. This started an 11-0 run by the Lions. Thompson's drive capped the spurt with Rushville on top 27-11. Union County got a rebound bucket by Keaghan Coyle to close the half with the Lions in front 27-13.
The Lions quickly put the game out of reach with a 10-0 run to start the third quarter. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Taylor and Cain was followed by a Thompson dunk and lay-up by Morgan. Rushville led 37-13.
After a 6-2 run by the Patriots, Laker and Cain scored to make it 43-19. Rushville closed the quarter with a 5-2 run, four coming from Taylor, as the Lions led 48-25 heading to the fourth quarter.
Morton made sure there was not comeback by the Patriots. Morton scored nine points in the early portion of the fourth quarter to extend Rushville's advantage to 59-31. Thompson added another dunk off the assist from Jackman and the Lions never looked back, winning 67-44.
For the Lions, Morton had 18 points followed by Taylor 13, Cain 12, Thompson 12, Jackman six, Laker four and Drew McKee two.
Coyle led Union County with 17 points.
Rushville travels to Northeastern (8-3) on Friday.
Rushville won the junior varsity game 35-32.
