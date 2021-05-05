RICHMOND - The Lions golf team left the Elks Club of Richmond 1-1. Rushville fell to the Red Devils 171-180, but defeated Franklin County 180-191. Rushville moves to 6-2 on the season.
“Too many doubles and triples. Mistakes are expected when playing golf, but it's how you manage those mistakes that affect how you score. We have to do a better job of not turning small mistakes, mistakes where one can still make bogey, into round-killing doubles and triples. We will hope to clean up some of these issues along with continued work on our short game as we begin prepping for the EIAC tournament which is just a few weeks away,” Coach Jon Bitner said.
Low medalist for the Lions was Caleb Jessup carding a season best 42.
Jacob Carroll finished two strokes back with 44.
Sam Smith finished with 46.
Jensen Smith carded 48 and Devin Richardson finished with 58.
