KNIGHTSTOWN - The host Panthers put together a 10-1 run late in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to overcome Rushville in boys basketball action Tuesday. The Lions held on for the 61-54 victory.
Rushville moves to 5-10 on the season. The Panthers drop to 2-10.
The teams played even in the first quarter as turnovers plagued the Lions in the early going. Knightstown's Mason Fields tied the game at 8-8 before a bucket by Rushville's Jerron Taylor (fifth point of the quarter) gave the Lions a 2-point lead. Karson Stiner's bucket closed the first quarter with the score knotted at 10-10.
Dylan Thompson scored his fourth point of the game to open the second quarter and give the Lions the lead. Knightstown countered with a Michael Roberson 3-pointer and Ellett Shackelford bucket to lead 15-12.
Rushville answered on the other end with Cameron Jackman's second triple of the game. Roberson hit a bomb on the other end, but Jackman again answered with another 3-pointer to tie the game at 18-18.
That bomb by Jackman started a 12-4 Rushville run. A Kameron Morton drive and Drew McKee traditional three point play pushed the lead to five points. McKee then found Jack Laker for the easy bucket and a 25-18 lead.
Stiner scored four points around a bucket by Taylor to make Rushville's half-time lead 27-22.
Thompson and Taylor scored for Rushville to open the third quarter and extend the Lion lead to 31-22. Brayden McDaniel scored four straight for the Panthers before Keegan Bowles scored for the Lions.
A bucket late in the quarter by Knightstown's Stiner cut the deficit to four, but Rushville countered with a bucket by Taylor and bucket by McKee off the Morton assist. Knightstown's Fields closed the quarter with a pair from the charity stripe to cut the deficit to 41-35 heading to the fourth quarter.
With the lead at 45-38, Rushville's Quentin Cain scored. Thompson then found Morton for the bucket and Taylor connected on a 3-pointer to give Rushville a 52-38 advantage.
Buckets by Levi Jones and Roberson cut the Knightstown deficit to 10, but Rushville got a traditional three point play from Cain and two free throws from Morton to lead 57-42.
Back-to-back buckets by Fields started Knightstown's 10-1 run. After a Morton free throw, McDaniel and Stiner scored followed by another bucket by McDaniel to cut the Rushville lead to 58-52.
A Laker free throw for Rushville was followed by two McDaniel free throws to cut the deficit to five. Cain sealed the win at the charity stripe with a pair of free throws to make the final margin 61-54.
