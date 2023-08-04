RUSHVILLE – Although the high school football season is still a couple weeks away, Rushville fans can get an up close look at the 2023 Lions and the entire football program Saturday.
Rushville Head Coach Isaac Sliger announced plans for the annual Red and Black Scrimmage. The day will be filled with on the field action from the entire Rushville football program.
“With the Red and Black Day, we want to give fans and family members an opportunity to see our entire football program. We’ve really tried to embody the family approach with our program and I believe this continues to demonstrate that. It allows our high school guys to be able to go support our youth and middle school players and continue to be role models for them,” Coach Sliger said.
Starting at 3:30 p.m. and running through 3:55 p.m., the flag football players and the first and second grade players will take to the gridiron at Hinshaw Field.
The third and fourth graders will be on the field from 4 to 4:30 p.m.
From 4:35 to 5:05 p.m., the fifth and sixth grade players will be in action.
The seventh and eighth grade teams have the field from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m.
The high school Lions will begin warm-ups at 6 p.m. and the annual Red and Black Scrimmage will start at 6:30 p.m.
“Regarding our high school Red and Black Scrimmage, I am a big believer in competition. I draft guys out to two teams as evenly as we can make it, split the coaches up, and try to make it a fun evening of competition between our guys. Coach Tompkins’ Red Team has been 2-0 in the series so far, so we’ll see if Coach Cavinee can get his Black Team their first win on Saturday,” Coach Sliger said.
“With the season approaching, our guys have worked their tails off this offseason and taken another step forward in the program. We have 17 seniors this fall; which is more than we’ve had in a very long time. Keegan Bowles, Chase Woolf, and Danny Corn, along with several others, have been starters now for a few years and have been tremendous leaders this offseason for us. We also have a few juniors and sophomores that have really taken a jump this offseason that have done a phenomenal job,” Coach Sliger added. “Nick Jarman will start at QB for us and will continue to build off of what he did at the end of last season. He’s really matured physically and mentally with the game of football and I’m really excited to see him fully take this offense to another level. Sam Pavey is a sophomore who received a decent amount of playing time as a freshman. He’s one of our best leaders, has done a phenomenal job in the weight room, and is set to have a great year on both sides of the ball.”
Admission for Saturday’s Red and Black is a free-will donation of canned foods that will go to the local food pantry.
“Overall, we’re looking to take another step forward for our continuous chase towards a conference and sectional championship. As long as I am here, that will always be preached to our program and be the standard that we are looking to accomplish. I believe our guys will continue to build this program like we have the last few years and get us to that goal,” Coach Sliger said.
